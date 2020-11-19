You have permission to edit this article.
EWING —  Services for Carol Rockey, 92, Neligh, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Ewing. The Rev. Wayne Owens will officiate. Burial will be in Ewing City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Social distancing, masks and current COVID-19 health measures will be followed at the visitation and funeral.

She died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater is handling the arrangements.

Carol Jean Pofahl Rockey was born to Louis and Edith (Huff) Pofahl in rural Holt County at the Pofahl ranch on Jan. 16, 1928. Carol grew up south of Ewing, close to Deloit on the family ranch with her brothers, Max, Martin, Dean, Roger and Butch. As the only girl with five brothers, she held her own. She became an experienced ranch hand and often spoke fondly of her life growing up. She loved her horses.

She graduated from Wheeler County High School in Bartlett. She eventually became a teacher and actually taught her brothers in the country school close to the ranch.

Carol married Willis Rockey on June 24, 1951, and raised five children in Ewing: sons Randy, Ed and Noland, and daughters Edie and Martha, while owning and operating Rockey Oil Co and The Gambles Store.

She was active in the Ewing community as a Boy Scout and Girl Scout troop leader, a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Ewing American Legion and a member of the United Methodist Women and the United Methodist and Presbyterian Church of Ewing. She became a Methodist lay speaker and was active in the United Methodist Conference.

Carol rarely missed a local high school or junior high sporting event, often accompanying her spouse, Willis, who was the high school basketball scorekeeper, to games throughout the state.

Willis and Carol traveled extensively, including a lengthy trip through Europe in 1986 that gave her many fond memories. Carol was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker football fan, attending many games both in Nebraska and throughout the country. She particularly enjoyed her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She was fondly referred to as Grandma Carol by many.

She is survived by her children, Randy (Heidi) Rockey of Oceanside, Calif., and family Ross (Terra) Rockey, Rachael Rockey, Casey (Justin) Bartels and David (Nicole) Tong; Noland (Kathy) Rockey of Norfolk and family Derek (Whitney) Rockey, Allison (Jordan) Mason, Garrett (Ashley) Rockey; Edie (Keith) Paxton of Bella Vista, Ark., and family Lucas (Joanna) Paxton; and Martha Brummels of Hickory, N.C., and family Seth Brummels, Josh (Jennifer) Brummels; granddaughter Jenny Rockey and Aimee McCall (daughters of Ed); and 26 great-grandchildren.

Carol was predeceased by her parents; brothers Max, Martin and Roger; her spouse, Willis; and her son, Ed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the United Church Women. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.

