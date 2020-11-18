EWING — Service for Carol Rockey, 92, Neligh, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Ewing. The Rev. Wayne Owens will officiate. Burial will be in Ewing City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Social distancing, masks and current COVID-19 health measures will be followed at the visitation and funeral.
She died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater is handling the arrangements.
Memorials can be directed to the United Church Women.