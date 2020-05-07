Carol Reed

WAUSA — Graveside services for Carol M. Reed, 87, Lincoln, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 8, at Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
There will be no visitation.
She died Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Memorials to First Lutheran Church or Eastmont Towers Foundation.
Roper & Sons Funeral Home of Lincoln is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Carol was born March 23, 1933, in Wausa to William C. and Anna (Norman) Johnson. Carol was baptized and confirmed at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. She attended elementary and high school in Wausa and furthered her education at Luther College in Wahoo, Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska, earning a master’s degree in education. She taught rural school in Knox County, then in Newman Grove and in Lincoln, where she became an elementary school principal.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Norden Club, affiliated with a number of educational organizations plus community related groups.
Family members include her cousins, LaNoy Norman of Pender, Darrell Norman, Gene Norman of San Diego, Calif., Marleen Johnson of Lincoln, Sharon DeLozier of Lander, Wyo., Evelyn Shoemaker of Bullhead City, Ariz., Audrey Strom of Barnesville, Minn., and Lowell Johnson of Minneapolis.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She will be warmly remembered by her cousins and their children to whom she was almost an aunt, close friends, colleagues and former students. Carol was grateful to those who befriended her and assisted her.
