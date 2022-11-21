PIERCE — Memorial services for Carol J. Peterson, 88, Pierce, will be at a later date. Carol Peterson died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
NELIGH — Services for Harlan Krebs, 80, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Arlene F. Werner, 93, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Roger Pecena, 76, Spencer, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Spencer Community Hall in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with burial in National Cemetery in Spencer.
FORDYCE — Services for David I. Lammers, 67, Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be the parish cemetery in Fordyce.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joy Wilson, 89, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Joy Wilson died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joy Wilson, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
NORFOLK — Services for Albert A. Reeves, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Albert Reeves died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, south of Battle Creek as the result of an automobile accident.
HUMPHREY — Services for Marguerite A. Hassenstab, 96, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.
