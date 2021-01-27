Carol Olson

ERICSON — Memorial services for Carol L. Olson, 83, Ericson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Ericson. The Rev. Antony Thekkekara will officiate. Private inurnment will be at the Pibel Cemetery.
There will be a rosary at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at the church.
She died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island.
Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell is in charge of the arrangements.
1937-2021
Carol Lee Olson was born Sept. 15, 1937, in Osmond, to LeRoy “Lee” and Hildagard “Hilda” (O’Brien) Steffen. She graduated from Osmond High School and then received her college degree from Wayne State College.
Carol married Robert Olson Sr. To this union, six children were born. They were later divorced. They lived in Madison. They then briefly lived in Colorado before returning to the Madison and Norfolk areas. In 1978, they moved to Ericson.
Carol was a waitress at the Burwell Legion Club. She mowed lawns, cleaned houses and Saint Theresa’s Catholic Church, where she was a member. She enjoyed crocheting, bowling, doing puzzles, playing cards with the town people, flowers, birds and hosting family gatherings with delicious food.
Carol is survived by five children: Rob and Vickie Olson of Bartlett, Gena and Tom Schimenti of Ord, Randy and Karen Olson of Franktown, Colo., Carla Bolli and fiancé Ron Schrad of Elgin and Michelle and Curtis Gurney of Burwell; 20 grandchildren; one stepgrandchild; 21 great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother, Mike and Mary Steffen of Omaha; and a sister, Judy Steffen and friend Marilyn Raymond of Denver.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Greg Olson.