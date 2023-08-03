NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carol Lee A. Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Carol Lee Tegeler died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1937-2023
Carol Lee Ann was born Saturday, Jan. 30, 1937, in Hoskins to Clarence Earl and Hilda Louise Wilhelmina (Miller) Hamm. She graduated from Winside High School and earned her teaching certificate from Wayne State College. Carol taught country school for three years.
On June 2, 1957, Carol married Richard “Dick” Tegeler at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hoskins.
Carol worked for 21 years in banking, nine years for the Norfolk Public Schools and four years for Dale Electronics.
Carol was a lifetime member of the Norfolk VFW Post 1644 and the American Legion Post 16 Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her daughter, Christi Rider of Loveland, Colo.; son Richard Anthony “Tony” Tegeler of Norfolk; two granddaughters, Jordan (Derrick) Boger of Madison and Sheridan Hamblin of Greeley, Colo.; five great-grandchildren, Izac, Jenahcie, Riya and Klaine of Madison and Haven of Greeley, Colo.; brother Richard Hamm of Eugene, Ore.; sister Marcella Schellenberg of Winside; and nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; sister-in-law Patricia Lou Hamm; and brother-in-law Dallas Schellenberg.
A luncheon at the chapel will follow the burial.