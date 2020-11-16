STANTON — Services for Carol Larsen, 98, Wayne, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. Larsen died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.
LAUREL – Memorial visitation for Mary L. (Miller) (Rohde) Halley of Arlington Heights, Ill., formerly of the Coleridge area, will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall in Laurel from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Burial will follow at the Laurel Cemetery.
PLAINVIEW — Private graveside services for Helen M. (Woolley) Pochop, 98, Norfolk, formerly of Plainview, will be Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Osmond City Cemetery. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate.
MADISON — Services for Leo C. Brand, 92, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Conda Williamson, 77, Orchard, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be in the Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.
RANDOLPH — Services for Lawrence J. Kuchta, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
HUMPHREY — Private services for Norma Sjuts, 83, Humphrey, were set for about 2:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, with private burial taking place at the Humphrey City Cemetery and the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating.
COLUMBUS — Private services for Frank J. Reichmuth Jr., 86, Leigh, will be conducted under the direction of Gass Haney Funeral Home of Columbus.
LINDSAY — Ruth A. Schumacher, 97, of Lindsay, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Countryside Homes in Madison.