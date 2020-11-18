Carol Larsen

You have permission to edit this article.
STANTON — Services for Carol L. Larsen, 98, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with burial in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.

She died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Care & Rehabilitation in Wayne.

Carol Lucille (Jones) Larsen was born Aug. 26, 1922, at Boone, Iowa, to Robert Bruce Jones and Pauline Matilda (Lee) Jones. She graduated from Carroll High School in 1940.

On June 9, 1941, Carol married Arthur Larsen at Carroll, to this union eight children were born. They farmed around the Carroll area until 1966 when she began working at Wayne State College.

In 1971, they moved by Battle Creek, and she began working at Villa Inn and then Norfolk Regional Center, where she worked until her retirement in 1988. She later moved to an acreage by Winside and lived there until her health failed her in 2018, and she moved to the Wayne Care Center in Wayne.

A very strong and independent lady, Carol lived on her acreage until she was 96 years old, where she always had an assortment of ducks, chickens and geese that she said taking care of kept her young. She always had a cat or two that kept her company.

Carol loved her family and hosted all the holiday dinners for many many years. She had a green thumb and could make anything grow.

Surviving are her five children, Delores Fallesen of Carroll, Darlene (Gary) Appel of Hoskins, Janice (Jim) Burger of Plainview, Rich Larsen of Randolph and Rex (Sueanne) of Snyder; a son-in-law, Doug Long of Herman; and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her spouse, Arthur; a son Derald; a son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Sandra Larsen; a daughter, Joyce (Larsen) Long; her brothers, James Jones, Ted Jones and Robert Jones; her parents, Robert and Pauline Jones; and a grandson, Andrew Larsen.

Special music will be “Old Rugged Cross,” “How Great Thou Art” and “In The Garden.”

Pallbearers will be Gary Appel, Jim Burger, Rich Larsen, Rex Larsen and Alex Polenske.

Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

