PIERCE — Services for Carol L. Jordan, 60, Pierce, formerly of Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
Carol Jordan died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
CREIGHTON — Services for Cyrus Crandall, 97, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Cyrus Crandall died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Lori A. Price, 61, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeffrey M. “Jeff” Frady, 49, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Wallace “Ed” West, 83, Hoskins, will be held a a later date. Wallace West died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.
LONG PINE — Graveside memorial services for Franki L. Biltoft, 39, Little Falls, Minn., will be held at a later date in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine. Franki Biltoft died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in the M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis.
NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Robert L. “Bob” Jacobson, 70, Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Lois A. Nielsen, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Services for Sheila Keeler, 74, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Sheila Keeler died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark L. Klafter, 72, Norfolk, will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private family graveside service will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16,…
