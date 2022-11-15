Carol Jordan

PIERCE — Carol L. Jordan, 60, of Pierce, formerly of Randolph, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Premier Estates in Pierce. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
SPRINGVIEW — Services for Kathryn Ann Kurzenberger, 84, were Nov. 7 at New Hope Community Church in Springview. The Rev. Tim Wyrick officiated. Burial was in Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview.
NORFOLK — Services for Wallace “Ed” West, 83, Hoskins, will be held a a later date. Wallace West died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.
ATKINSON — Services for Joseph M. Schaaf, 72, Emmet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Atkinson American Legion Farley-Tushla Post 86.
CARROLL — Services for Delores M. Stark, 80, Carroll are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Delores Stark died on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeffrey M. “Jeff” Frady, 49, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
PIERCE — Services for Carol L. Jordan, 60, Pierce, formerly of Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
CLARKSON — Services for Edwin Belina, 78, Stanton, formerly of Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate with burial in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Graveside services for Cyrus Crandall, 97, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Crofton City Cemetery in Crofton.