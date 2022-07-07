SIOUX CITY — Services for Carol L. Johnson, 84, Sioux City, Iowa, will be at 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5200 Glenn Ave., in Sioux City. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery in Belden.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Chapel’s Morningside location in Sioux City with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
Carol Johnson died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at home.
1938-2022
Carol was born on Feb. 27, 1938, on the family farm near Laurel to Gunnar and Ellen Johnson. She attended country school and graduated from Laurel High School. Carol attended Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, Minn. She also attended Wayne State College, Rockford College in Rockford, Ill., Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, Ill., and the University of Illinois-Chicago.
Carol worked in education administration for Rockford College. She was a substitute teacher in Chicago. Carol later moved to St. Paul, Minn., where she was an administrative assistant in the doctorate department for Luther Seminary. Carol retired and moved to Sioux City to be near family.
Carol loved to travel. Some of her favorite trips were to Greece, Egypt, Africa and the Holy Land. Carol also visited Sweden three times, where many family members remain. Carol loved reading non-fiction, writing, was interested in politics, liked cooking, walking, camping and visiting family and friends.
Carol was an active member of the Church of the Illinois Synod of the Lutheran Church in America: Educational Resource Workshop Team, Womanspace, in Rockford. She was on the board of directors of the ARC Retreat Center in Cambridge, Minn. Carol was most recently involved with St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Sioux City, where she was head of the library board committee, member of women’s circle and Bible study.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ardell Johnson. She was survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret Johnson of Battle Creek; her niece, Marie Johnson of Norfolk; nephews Paul Johnson of Battle Creek, Patrick Johnson of Norfolk, Philip Johnson of Lincoln and David (Beth) Johnson and family of Montoursville, Pa.; and many cousins in America and Sweden.
She will be forever remembered for the importance of keeping the Swedish family connected to the American side and her loving heart.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.