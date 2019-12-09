Carol Hubenthal

LINCOLN — Services for Carol A. Backer Hubenthal, 79, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, in Lincoln. The Rev. Renae Johnson will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Yankee Hill Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will begin an hour prior to the service.
1940-2019
Carol Ann Backer Hubenthal, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Dec. 6, 2019, with staff of the Gardens Assisted Living at her side.
Carol, daughter of Clarence and DeLores Backer was born July 1, 1940, in Randolph. She grew up in the Randolph community, where she attended and graduated from St. Francis High in 1958.
On Oct. 12, 1959, Carol Ann Backer married Gordon Bailey Hubenthal at the Catholic Church in Randolph. The couple were blessed with two daughters.
Carol was a cherished spouse, mother and grandmother and loved by everybody who knew her. She blessed her family with continuous loving care, wonderful meals, the best holiday celebrations and many adventures.
Among Carol’s greatest loves, other than her family, especially her grandson Jordan, was gardening, and she was well known for her huge, beautiful geraniums.
Between Hoop’s (her spouse’s) landscaping skills and her green thumb, their back yard was a paradise year round.
Carol also treasured many family pets who were lucky to be in her care. Most recently, she lost her faithful pup, Bailey Rose, who was beside her at her community until Aug. 25, 2017.
She also enjoyed floral designing, crafts, crocheting, baking and making wedding dresses with exquisite beading.
For those who knew her, she was truly an angel, and we can all now say we were touched by an angel.
Preceded in death by her spouse, Gordon “Hoop” Hubenthal; parents; in-laws Roy (Elsie) Hubenthal; brothers Robert and Kevin Backer; her youngest daughter, Jenni Jo; and a son-in-law, Glenn Trube.
She is survived by her daughter, Glori Trube; a grandson, Jordan (Amy) Trube; her sisters, Kay (Larry) Lackas and Michele (Gene) Steinmeyer; her brothers, Ronnie and Raymond Backer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation.