RANDOLPH — Services for Carol C. Helsing, 86, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the United Methodist Church in Randolph with the Rev. Judy Carlson officiating. Burial will be in the Randolph City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church. A prayer service will follow the visitation. Home for Funerals-Randolph is in charge of arrangements.
Carol Helsing died Friday, March 25, 2022, at Colonial Estates of Randolph.
1935-2022
Carol Helsing was born on May 28, 1935, in Valparaiso, the daughter of Franklin and Abbie (Housel) Palmer. Carol graduated from Ceresco High School in 1952. After which, she was employed at State Farm Insurance as the receptionist.
On Sept. 19, 1954, Carol married Merlin Wendell Helsing at the United Methodist Church in Raymond.
The couple made their home in Wahoo. Later, they moved to Yutan and Wausa and to Madison where she worked as a bookkeeper for Lee’s Superette in Norfolk and sold Beeline Clothing. In 1972, they moved to Randolph. She worked at Star Clothing, Randolph House Cafe, Little Jo’s Café and sold Avon. Carol worked at Colonial Manor as the cook and food supervisor for 20 years, retiring in 2008.
Carol was a member of United Methodist Church in Randolph, the coffee choir and served as the president and treasurer of the United Methodist Women. She also taught Sunday school and was the superintendent for several years. She served as a 4-H leader and a member of PEO. She enjoyed being part of Christian Women’s Club and Friendship Bible Coffees.
Her summers were spent planting and growing flowers and gardening. You could always find her in her flower beds pulling weeds and listening to the birds. She collected tea pots, dolls and Christmas Cottages. She was a very generous person. If you ever mentioned that you liked something, it was likely she would give it to you. Carol sewed a lot, including her girls’ clothes when they were young, and she loved to bake. She was a loving mother and devoted her life to her family. She loved music and anyone that knew her well knew her favorite color was purple.
Carol is survived by her six daughters and their spouses: Sheryl (Dave) Rehurek of Yankton, Lori (Paul) Schutte of Wisner, Julie (Mike) Sauser of Plainview, Kathy (Kevin) Arens of Lincoln, Corinne (Paul) Schmit of Randolph and Jennifer (Jeremy) Reineke of Gretna; 16 grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one brother, Jim (Pam) Palmer of Lincoln; one sister, Harriet Ruebsamen of Lincoln; and brother-in-law Ron (Nona) Helsing of Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Merlin in 2011; grandson Matthew Brodersen; great-grandson Benjamin Sauser; two sisters, Diane Wing and Marla Chrastil; and three brothers, Art Palmer, Owen Palmer and Gary Palmer.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.