Carol Hastreiter

NORFOLK — Services for Carol A. Hastreiter, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
She died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at The Meadows in Norfolk.
1946-2019
Carol Ann was born on Jan. 22, 1946, in Norfolk, to her parents Carl and Ann (Vogt) Jacobi. She grew up on the family farm near Madison and graduated from Madison High School in 1964.
On Feb. 19, 1966, Carol married Richard Hastreiter at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Carol and Richard raised their family on the family farm near Battle Creek.
Carol enjoyed helping Richard with the farm work. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and spending time with family and friends. Richard found her to be the best co-pilot on their trips around the United States.
She was devoted to her Catholic faith and served as CCD instructor for many years. Carol was especially proud of her volunteer work at the Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk.
Carol is survived by her spouse; her children, Deb (Robert) Adelman of Columbus, Mark Hastreiter of Syracuse and Jill (Troy) Keller of Grand Island; her grandchildren, James, Cece, Will, Ben, Caden, Anne and Evie; a brother, Jerry (Lavonne) Jacobi of Norfolk; a sister-in-law, Mary Jo Gilsdorf of Madison; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
