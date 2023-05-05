 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carol Greve

Carol Greve

WEST POINT — Carol Greve, 78, Wakefield, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Wakefield Health Care Center.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point with the Rev. Matt Niggemeyer officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday with a 4 p.m. vigil at Stokely Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the GACC Endowment.

1945-2023

Carol Ann Greve was born on March 2, 1945, to Bernard and Beata (Doescher) Dinslage in West Point. She attended Guardian Angels School and graduated in 1963. Carol had a love for news which developed through her work at the West Point Republican for 10 years.

On June 10, 1972, Carol married Henry Greve at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The couple made their home in Wakefield, welcoming the birth of their son, Rodney.

Carol provided daycare services at their home for nine years followed by five years of employment for the Wakefield Hotel as a bookkeeper and server. From 1988 to 2011, Carol worked in inventory at M.G. Walbaums, now Michael Foods.

Relaying the news was important to Carol, as she read stories from the West Point News for broadcast over WJAG radio.

Carol was a member of the Wakefield Fireman’s Auxiliary for 15 years and continued as an honorary member. She loved returning to her “roots” in West Point, attending St. Mary’s Parish Family Fun Day and the Cuming County Fair as often as possible. Family time was treasured, as she shared many enjoyable hours fishing, camping and visiting with those she loved. Favorite hobbies included gardening and crocheting.

Survivors include son Rodney (Jenny) Greve; stepdaughter Denise (Greg) Simpson, stepson Steve (Cheryl) Greve, all of Wakefield; brother LeRoy (Sandy) Dinslage of Elmwood; grandchildren Evan Greve, Aden Greve, Jason (Michelle) Simpson, Jen (Travis) Kahland, Annie (Jason) Schrunk, Tucker (Mandy) Greve and Nicki (Jon) Schram; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her spouse, Henry; parents; grandson Max “Bud” Greve; and brother Jerome Dinslage.

Lunch at the Nielsen Center will follow the burial.

Tags

In other news

Sandra Christ

Sandra Christ

CLARKSON — Memorial services for Sandra Christ, 70, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson with the Rev. Matt Gutowski officiating. Burial will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.

Donald Ehrisman

Donald Ehrisman

WEST POINT — Services for Donald Ehrisman, 92, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. John Gierke will officiate with burial in the Beemer Cemetery.

Eugene Dibbert

Eugene Dibbert

RANDOLPH — Services for Eugene R. “Gene” Dibbert, 80, Randolph, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the First United Methodist Church in Randolph. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, VFW…

Charles Prokop

Charles Prokop

SPENCER — Services for Charles Prokop, 75, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Charles Prokop died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his residence.

Sister M. Josephine Ewertz

Sister M. Josephine Ewertz

NORFOLK — Services for Sister M. Josephine Ewertz, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Sister M. Josephine Ewertz died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk.

Charles Prokop

Charles Prokop

SPENCER — Memorial services for Charles Prokop, 75, Bristow, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Burial will be at a later date.

Helen Young

Helen Young

CREIGHTON — Services for Helen Young, 79, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Helen Young died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Plattsmouth.

Allen Dicke

Allen Dicke

COLUMBUS — Allen J. Dicke, 79, Creston, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Madison.

Donavon Benson

Donavon Benson

NEWMAN GROVE — Donavon E. “Don” Benson, 79, Newman Grove, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara