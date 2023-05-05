WEST POINT — Carol Greve, 78, Wakefield, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Wakefield Health Care Center.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point with the Rev. Matt Niggemeyer officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday with a 4 p.m. vigil at Stokely Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the GACC Endowment.
Carol Ann Greve was born on March 2, 1945, to Bernard and Beata (Doescher) Dinslage in West Point. She attended Guardian Angels School and graduated in 1963. Carol had a love for news which developed through her work at the West Point Republican for 10 years.
On June 10, 1972, Carol married Henry Greve at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The couple made their home in Wakefield, welcoming the birth of their son, Rodney.
Carol provided daycare services at their home for nine years followed by five years of employment for the Wakefield Hotel as a bookkeeper and server. From 1988 to 2011, Carol worked in inventory at M.G. Walbaums, now Michael Foods.
Relaying the news was important to Carol, as she read stories from the West Point News for broadcast over WJAG radio.
Carol was a member of the Wakefield Fireman’s Auxiliary for 15 years and continued as an honorary member. She loved returning to her “roots” in West Point, attending St. Mary’s Parish Family Fun Day and the Cuming County Fair as often as possible. Family time was treasured, as she shared many enjoyable hours fishing, camping and visiting with those she loved. Favorite hobbies included gardening and crocheting.
Survivors include son Rodney (Jenny) Greve; stepdaughter Denise (Greg) Simpson, stepson Steve (Cheryl) Greve, all of Wakefield; brother LeRoy (Sandy) Dinslage of Elmwood; grandchildren Evan Greve, Aden Greve, Jason (Michelle) Simpson, Jen (Travis) Kahland, Annie (Jason) Schrunk, Tucker (Mandy) Greve and Nicki (Jon) Schram; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by her spouse, Henry; parents; grandson Max “Bud” Greve; and brother Jerome Dinslage.
Lunch at the Nielsen Center will follow the burial.