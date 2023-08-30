WAYNE — Services for Carol A. Doorlag, 63, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
Carol Doorlag died Tuesday Aug. 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy... WHAT...Air Quality Alert WHERE...Central and Eastern Nebraska WHEN...8/30/2023 12:00 PM until 08/31/2023 12:00 PM POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy ADDITIONAL DETAILS... An alert for possible Moderate AQI (yellow category) to Unhealthy AQI(red category) due to smoke has been issued for the following Nebraska counties: Adams, Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Dawson, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas, Gage, Garfield, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Holt, Howard, Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Loup, Madison, Merrick, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Richardson, Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Sherman, Stanton, Thayer, Thurston, Valley, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, York from August 30, 12:00 pm through August 31, 12:00 pm. During Moderate AQI (Yellow category) conditions, those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health effects. When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who are unusually sensitive are advised to consider shortening outdoor activities and reducing the intensity of these activities. Symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath are signs to take it easier. During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI (Orange category) conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities. During Unhealthy AQI (Red category) conditions, some members of the general public may experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the red category, everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling. Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in Nebraska. Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air quality may occur. Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3 Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island, and Scottsbluff. Advisories for smoke and air quality are issued for affected areas by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and posted on agency webpages and social media sites. By notifying the media and local health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.
O’NEILL — Services for Christyl (Emme) Kelly, 46, Battle Creek, Iowa, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the O’Neill Methodist Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the Paddock Union Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Fern Zechmann, 71, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Heath Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Kenny” Eddy, 39, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Norfolk Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Dohmen officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Clarence C. Kramer, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Grand Island Cemetery.
CROFTON — Marietta McFarland, 76, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Crofton, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
HARTINGTON — Kelly G. Johnson, 50, Coleridge, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Services for longtime area physician, Dr. Leon “Hank” Handke, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion P…
NORFOLK — Services for Ronald F. Forslund, 78, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jackie Samway will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Genevieve Hodge, 98, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Genevieve Hodge died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue.
