WAYNE —Memorial services for Carol Brown, 76, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery in Madison, S.D.
Memorial visitation will begin an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
She died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.
1942-2019
Carol was born in Aberdeen, S.D., on Oct. 23, 1942, to Erwin and Rose (Schenk) Fritz and graduated from Brookings in 1960. She worked for the State Welfare Department in Madison, S.D., until 1965, as the Wayne County court stenographer until 1989 and became the deputy clerk of the Wayne County court until 2006. She was thorough, accurate, organized, efficient and felt privileged in her duty to marry over 100 couples.
Carol and Richard “Dick” Brown fell in love at first sight and were married in Aurora, S.D., 58 years ago, on Aug. 6, 1961. They were an inseparable couple that will be “together forever.” They adopted their son, Scott Richard in Oregon in 1966, and, in 1968, adopted daughter Cinda Kay in Scottsbluff.
Dick and Carol were proud and supportive parents and were strong advocates for adoption.
Carol was involved in scouting and led troops and dens over her children’s years in the programs. She was talented at crafting, sewing and knitting.
Carol was an excellent baker and cook and volunteered her famous chicken noodle soup for The Masonic Lodge often. She perfected the art of making batches of lefse and enjoyed making and donating detailed doll houses with Dick. Carol loved being a grandma and seeing joy and hearing laughter in their home. She enjoyed gardening and camping with Dick. Carol worked hard to protect and care for Dick as Alzheimer’s pressed on. She was a member of First United Methodist Church since 1973.
Carol was preceded in death by her spouse, Dick, last month, and her parents, Erwin and Rose Fritz.
She is survived by their children, Scott (Trisha) Brown of Seattle, Wash., and Cinda Brown (Shawn Empkey) of Norfolk; her grandchildren, Jesse and Brittany Brown and Calvin and Audrey Empkey; her sister, Susan Shepherd of Edmond, Okla.; a brother-in-law, Tim (Darla) Brown of Madison, S.D., and numerous family including nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and devoted friends, including Brian and Bonnie Loberg and Kelly Grone.
Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Children’s Home and the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Carol.