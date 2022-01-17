 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carol Boese

ATKINSON — Services for Carol Boese, 64, of Stuart will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson with the Rev. Wayne Owens officiating. Burial will be in the Hope Enterprise Cemetery near O’Neill at a later date.

Visitation will begin at noon until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Carol Boese died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Good Samaritan Center in Atkinson.

Tags

In other news

Shirley Mastny

Shirley Mastny

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley J. Mastny, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Jerald Brenden

Jerald Brenden

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Jerald L. Brenden, 74, of Norfolk will be held 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. There is no burial planned at this time.

Shirley Mastny

Shirley Mastny

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley J. Mastny, 91, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the chapel. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Leon Malcom

Leon Malcom

SPENCER — Services for Leon Malcom, 75, of Spencer are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Carolyn Seier

Carolyn Seier

ALBION — Services for Carolyn M. Seier, 68, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Albion.

Benny Einspahr

Benny Einspahr

AINSWORTH — Graveside services for Benny Einspahr, 97, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Ainsworth City Cemetery.

Ollin Peterson

Ollin Peterson

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Ollin Peterson, 38, O’Neill, formerly of Newport, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. Jim Loutzenhiser will officiate. Private burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery.

Robert Micheel

Robert Micheel

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Robert W. “Bob” Micheel, 79, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara