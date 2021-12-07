Carmin Vickers

Carmin (Otte) Vickers of Sparta, Tenn., passed away Nov. 19, 2021. She was the daughter of George D. Otte and Linda (Siefken) Otte. She was born April 30, 1968, and was 53 years old.
1968-2021
While in Tennessee, she drove a school bus for 20 years for Putnam Co. at Cookeville, Tenn. She dearly loved working with the kids on her bus.
She is survived by her spouse, Dwayne Vickers; sons Garrett and Levi Vickers; her mother, Linda (Otte) and Fred Beasley; sisters Lauralee (Daryl) Huyck, Trudy Eberhardt, Jennifer (Kirk) Wienrich, Amy Otte; niece Jordan Eberhardt; and nephews Jonathan Eberhardt and Kayla Huyck; and great-nieces and -nephews, Amelia Busser, Michael (Pat) Doring, Michelle (Mark) White and Mark Doring.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Megan Tinker; her father, George D. Otte; sister Crystal Otte; and a cousin, Mitchel Doring.
Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne at a later date.