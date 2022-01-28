NORFOLK — Services for Carmela Huey, 92, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.
Carmela Huey died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1929-2022
The vigil and Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Carmela Louise Vacanti Huey was born March 21, 1929, in Omaha to Filadelpho and Maria (Conti) Vacanti.
She graduated from Omaha Technical High School on Jan. 15, 1947. After graduation, Carmela worked as a secretary and bookkeeper. She married Lee A. Huey on Jan. 25, 1954, living in Denver, Colo. where her three children were born. In 1967, the family moved back to Omaha. Carmela and Lee divorced in 1968 and she moved to Norfolk where she raised her children. She worked for Valley View Lodge and Arkfeld Mfg. in Norfolk for many years. Carmela moved to Charlotte, N.C., for a time to be with her son, Patrick, and his family, eventually returning to Norfolk.
Carm was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she belonged to the Catholic Daughters. She was honored to be a member of the Church’s Rosary Crusade praying for others daily.
She was fond of baking cookies and mailing them to her family, especially at Christmas time, calling herself the midnight baker. Her grandchildren will fondly remember all the stories she would tell ending with the quip “It sounds better in Italian!”
Carmela was preceded in death by her parents, Filadelpho and Maria Vacanti; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Constance and Gerald Arkfeld, Rose Marie and Ernest Endsworth and Phyllis and Earl Chase; her sons, Patrick James Huey and Kevin Glenn Huey; and her granddaughter, Ravona Colleen Mason.
Carmela is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Gordy Baumann of Norfolk; her stepson and daughter-in-law, Jim and Cindy Huey of Minnesota; her stepdaughter and son-in-law, Gretchen and Peter (Huey) Scott of Canada; her grandchildren; great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Memorials will be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Carmela.