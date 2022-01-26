 Skip to main content
Carmela Huey

NORFOLK — Services for Carmela V. Huey, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Carmela Huey died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

