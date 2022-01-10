MADISON — Services for Carleen A. (Preuss) Palmisano, 79, Humphrey, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Carleen Palmisano died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
WAYNE — Services for Glennadine V. Barker, 86, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne.
Dick Carson, 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Studio City, California, on Dec. 19, 2021, in the loving embrace of family, after a brief illness.
NORFOLK — Services for Jayne M. (Tichota) Marshall, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate.
BASSETT — Services for Wesley Sandall, 95, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be by Bassett American Legion Post 123.
MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Madison.
PAGE — Services for Eula Finley, 97, Sioux City, formerly of Page, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the United Methodist Church in Page. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery.
Mike Oglevie, 74, Ellenton, Fla., formerly of Columbus, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home after an unexpected, brief battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD).
LINDY — Services for Galen R. Stewart, 95, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans…
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas L. Walker, 77, Oakland, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the A…