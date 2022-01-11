MADISON — Services for Carleen A. (Preuss) Palmisano, 79, Humphrey, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. John Lutheran Church Green Garden in rural Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Carleen Palmisano died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of arrangements.
1942-2022
Carleen was born Aug. 29, 1942, to Herbert and Marie Ann (Lemke) Preuss. She graduated from Humphrey High School.
Carleen farmed, raised cattle and milked cows. She liked to be outside and the challenges of running a farm. Carleen loved to travel and care for her animals. She enjoyed to garden. Carleen was a very caring person, who would help anyone in need.
She is survived by her daughter, Jodi McElhose of Newman Grove; grandsons Dustin Heinen and Kristofer (Leah) Heinen, all of Humphrey; and great-granddaughter Noelle Heinen.
Carleen was preceded in death by her parents and sister Janice Preuss.
