 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carleen Palmisano

Carleen Palmisano

MADISON — Services for Carleen A. (Preuss) Palmisano, 79, Humphrey, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. John Lutheran Church Green Garden in rural Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Carleen Palmisano died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of arrangements.

1942-2022

Carleen was born Aug. 29, 1942, to Herbert and Marie Ann (Lemke) Preuss. She graduated from Humphrey High School.

Carleen farmed, raised cattle and milked cows. She liked to be outside and the challenges of running a farm. Carleen loved to travel and care for her animals. She enjoyed to garden. Carleen was a very caring person, who would help anyone in need.

She is survived by her daughter, Jodi McElhose of Newman Grove; grandsons Dustin Heinen and Kristofer (Leah) Heinen, all of Humphrey; and great-granddaughter Noelle Heinen.

Carleen was preceded in death by her parents and sister Janice Preuss.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Carleen Palmisano

Carleen Palmisano

MADISON — Services for Carleen A. (Preuss) Palmisano, 79, Humphrey, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. John Lutheran Church Green Garden in rural Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Joan Colfack

Joan Colfack

O’NEILL — Services for Joan Colfack, 76, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill, with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a…

Dick Carson

Dick Carson

Dick Carson, 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Studio City, California, on Dec. 19, 2021, in the loving embrace of family, after a brief illness.

Debbi Brokaw

Debbi Brokaw

PLAINVIEW — Private services for Debbi A. Brokaw were scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery.

Debbi Brokaw

Debbi Brokaw

PLAINVIEW — Private services for Debbi A. Brokaw, 54, Newman Grove, formerly of Meadow Grove, will be Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Ann Flood

Ann Flood

NORFOLK — Services for Ann Flood, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with entombment in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Pam Tikalsky

Pam Tikalsky

O’NEILL — Services for Pam Tikalsky, 69, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery in rural Spencer.

Debra Calhoon

Debra Calhoon

Debra Jo Calhoon, 68, died at home in Hudson, Wis., surrounded by her family on Dec. 31, 2021.

Reta Kleve

Reta Kleve

CENTRAL CITY — Memorial services for Reta L. Kleve, 81, Central City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. The Rev. Richard Kothe will officiate with burial in the Central City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara