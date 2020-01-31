WAUSA — Services for Carla Shearon, 65, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
She died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
———
Carla Jean (Lauck) Shearon was born March 26, 1954, to Lawrence H. and Audrey C. (Frevert) Lauck in Sibley, Iowa. She was baptized at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Worthington, Minn.
Carla began her elementary education in Bigelow, Minn. In January 1961, her family moved to a farm near Wausa. Carla was confirmed at Golgotha Lutheran Church and graduated from Wausa High School in 1972. She earned her licensed practical nurse nursing certificate and worked for most of her career at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Overland Park, Kan.
Carla was a devoted Christian and served for many years as a member of the board and as a Sunday school teacher at her home church in Kansas. She attended Bible studies whenever she was able.
Carla was married to Tom Husted, and they raised two children in the Kansas City area. She loved spending time with her two grandsons.
Carla was diagnosed with ALS in 2008 and, despite the progressive loss of movement, she traveled all over the country, remained engaged and active on social media with both friends and family.
In 2013, Carla was awarded funds from The Gleason Initiative to travel to Hawaii to visit her daughter and son-in-law. Throughout her journey with ALS, Carla was forever grateful to Sabrina Schalley of ALS in the Heartland and Team Gleason for all of their support.
Carla is survived by her children, Rita (Husted) and Paul Ryan of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Michael Husted of Hot Springs, Ark.; two grandsons, Carter Husted and Morgan Husted; her siblings, Brenda (Richard) Lind of Osmond, Barbara (Gary) Kliment of Lincoln, Loren (Kathryn) Lauck of Wausa, Kevin (Tammy) Lauck of Bloomfield and Kristine (Jerry) Robinson of Wayne; and 14 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Audrey Lauck; her paternal grandparents, Wm and Ella Lauck; and maternal grandparents, Carl and Emma Frevert.
Pallbearers will be her nephews: Steven Lind, Benjamin Lauck, Timothy Lauck, Joshua Lauck, Derek Lauck, Jared Lauck and Tyler Robinson.
Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces: Jennifer Lind, Heather Gatlin, Emily Lauck, Kyah Broders, Elisa Robinson, Corrine Kliment-Englert and Jolene Morrison.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS in the Heartland in loving memory of Carla Shearon. https://alsintheheartland.org/how-to-help/