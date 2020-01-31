Carla Shearon

Carla Shearon

WAUSA — Services for Carla Shearon, 65, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

She died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

———

Carla Jean (Lauck) Shearon was born March 26, 1954, to Lawrence H. and Audrey C. (Frevert) Lauck in Sibley, Iowa. She was baptized at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Worthington, Minn.

Carla began her elementary education in Bigelow, Minn. In January 1961, her family moved to a farm near Wausa. Carla was confirmed at Golgotha Lutheran Church and graduated from Wausa High School in 1972. She earned her licensed practical nurse nursing certificate and worked for most of her career at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Overland Park, Kan.

Carla was a devoted Christian and served for many years as a member of the board and as a Sunday school teacher at her home church in Kansas. She attended Bible studies whenever she was able.

Carla was married to Tom Husted, and they raised two children in the Kansas City area. She loved spending time with her two grandsons.

Carla was diagnosed with ALS in 2008 and, despite the progressive loss of movement, she traveled all over the country, remained engaged and active on social media with both friends and family.

In 2013, Carla was awarded funds from The Gleason Initiative to travel to Hawaii to visit her daughter and son-in-law. Throughout her journey with ALS, Carla was forever grateful to Sabrina Schalley of ALS in the Heartland and Team Gleason for all of their support.

Carla is survived by her children, Rita (Husted) and Paul Ryan of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Michael Husted of Hot Springs, Ark.; two grandsons, Carter Husted and Morgan Husted; her siblings, Brenda (Richard) Lind of Osmond, Barbara (Gary) Kliment of Lincoln, Loren (Kathryn) Lauck of Wausa, Kevin (Tammy) Lauck of Bloomfield and Kristine (Jerry) Robinson of Wayne; and 14 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Audrey Lauck; her paternal grandparents, Wm and Ella Lauck; and maternal grandparents, Carl and Emma Frevert.

Pallbearers will be her nephews: Steven Lind, Benjamin Lauck, Timothy Lauck, Joshua Lauck, Derek Lauck, Jared Lauck and Tyler Robinson.

Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces: Jennifer Lind, Heather Gatlin, Emily Lauck, Kyah Broders, Elisa Robinson, Corrine Kliment-Englert and Jolene Morrison.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS in the Heartland in loving memory of Carla Shearon. https://alsintheheartland.org/how-to-help/

Tags

In other news

Kathryn Skovsende

NORFOLK — Service for Kathryn Y. (Andersen) Skovsende, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery in rural Pilger.

Carla Shearon

Carla Shearon

WAUSA — Services for Carla Shearon, 65, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Allen Risinger

Allen Risinger

PIERCE — Services for Allen J. “Al” Risinger, 43, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Ryan Mazer will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Timothy Denney

NORFOLK — Services for Timothy A. “Tim” Denney, 73, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk. 

Robert Dowling

Robert Dowling

YANKTON — Services for Robert L. “Bob” Dowling, 75, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Yankton.

Donna Ewing

WAYNE — Services for Donna L. Ewing, 74, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne with a parish rosary being recited at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery Plumer Settlement in Glenwood, Iowa.

Dwala Oak

Dwala Oak

NORFOLK — Services for Dwala J. Oak, 87, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Brockhaus-Hower-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. Private burial will follow.

John Chase

AINSWORTH — Services for John P. “Pat” Chase, 83, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in East Park Cemetery near Ainsworth.

Mervin Davis

AINSWORTH — Private memorial services for Mervin Davis, 77, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth. He died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Jimmy Johns

-