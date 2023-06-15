 Skip to main content
Carla Kuenzi

NORFOLK — Carla M. Kuenzi, 85, of Norfolk died on Monday, June 12, 2023. No services or funeral are planned.

Carla passed away in Boise, Idaho, while visiting her daughter and being treated for cancer.

Carla was born in St. Louis, Mo., on Dec. 19, 1937, to Lillian and Carl Rippstein. She graduated from Ferguson High School in St. Louis in 1955, and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a major in home economics from Northwest Missouri State University at Maryville, Mo., in 1961.

She worked for Tupperware sales, from which she never quite retired. She also worked with the Norfolk Public Schools in the central office and at the middle school library, retiring in 2011. Carla was an avid reader, quilter, cross-stitcher, cook, thrift store shopper and tennis fan, in addition to traveling the world with her daughter. She was always up for an adventure!

Carla married Edward Kuenzi in 1958 in Kansas City. They were married more than 55 years before Ed’s death in 2013. Carla is survived by children Todd Kuenzi of Norfolk, Kirk Kuenzi of Lincoln and Jill Kuenzi of Boise.

Cards are appreciated and may be sent to the Kuenzi Family, 1109 S. Sixth, Norfolk, NE 68701. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Norfolk Public Library at https://norfolklibraryfoundation.wordpress.com (click Donate) or call 402-844-2100.

