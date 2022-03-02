ELGIN — Services for Carl L. Ernesti Jr., 89, Neligh, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. Carl Ernesti Jr. died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home.
BAZILE MILLS — Memorial services for Ronald G. Lemke, 63, Dallas, N.C., formerly of Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Vet…
NORFOLK — Services for Fay Brown, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — A celebration of life for Cecil C. Hintz, 50, Belden, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Belden Library. Inurnment will be in the Belden Cemetery at a later date.
HASTINGS — Services for Randall C. “Randy” Coslor, 73, Hastings, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. The Rev. John Mueller will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Friday at West Union Cemetery in Sargent with the Rev. Spenser Johnso…
ATKINSON — Memorial services for Yolanda “Londie” Manzer, 95, Atkinson, and her spouse, Ted Manzer, 94, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
HARTINGTON — Services for Cecil Hintz, 50, Belden, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Cecil Hintz died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his residence after a battle with cancer.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, Norfolk, formerly of Beemer, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be at a later date this spring at the Beemer Cemetery i…
LAUREL — Services for Larry F. Starman, 74, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot. Military rites will be conducted by the Wynot American Legion Post 31.