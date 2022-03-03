 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carl Ernesti Jr.

CLEARWATER — Services for Carl L. Ernesti Jr., 89, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in rural Clearwater. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post 172 of Neligh.

Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Carl Ernesti Jr. died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements

Tags

In other news

Larry Starman

Larry Starman

LAUREL — Services for Larry F. Starman, 74, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot. Military rites will be conducted by the Wynot American Legion Post 31.

Carl Ernesti Jr.

Carl Ernesti Jr.

ELGIN — Services for Carl L. Ernesti Jr., 89, Neligh, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. Carl Ernesti Jr. died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home.

Donald Faith

Donald Faith

BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for Donald D. Faith, 74, Newton, Kan., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Millerboro Cemetery, located 9 miles northwest of Brunswick on Highway 14.

Dean Mackeprang

Dean Mackeprang

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dean Mackeprang, 82, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996,…

DeAnna Smith

DeAnna Smith

Services for DeAnna M. Smith, 83, were Thursday, Jan. 13, at Christ Congregational Church of Fort Morgan, Colo. The Rev. David Schlieter officiated. Burial will be at the Serenity Falls Columbarium at Riverside Cemetery.

Kenneth Haase

Kenneth Haase

BELLEVUE — Services for Kenneth J. Haase, 80, formerly of Wayne, were Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 12230 S. 36th St., in Bellevue. Burial with military honors by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard was at Bellevue Cemetery.

Elizabeth Kirby

Elizabeth Kirby

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Elizabeth Kirby, 99, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.

Robert Padilla

Robert Padilla

STANTON — Services for Robert A. Padilla, 64, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.

Henry Urich

Henry Urich

PIERCE — Family graveside services for Henry J. Urich, 87, of Pierce will take place at a later date at Pawnee City Cemetery. Stonacek Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara