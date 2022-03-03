CLEARWATER — Services for Carl L. Ernesti Jr., 89, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in rural Clearwater. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post 172 of Neligh.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Carl Ernesti Jr. died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements