CLEARWATER — Services for Carl L. Ernesti Jr., 89, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in rural Clearwater. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post 172 of Neligh.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Carl Ernesti Jr. died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2022
Carl Leo Ernesti Jr., son of Carl Sr. and Gertrude (Beck) Ernesti, was born on the family farm southwest of Clearwater. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater, attended grade school at Pleasantdale District School in rural Clearwater and attended Ewing High School. He helped his father farm before moving west to Bushnell, where he worked for a wheat farmer.
In 1953, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, taking basic training in Fort Polk, La., before being deployed to Germany. For the next 13 years, he was stationed between Virginia, Kentucky, Germany and Fort Carson, Colo., where he retired on Feb. 1, 1973, after 20 years of service.
On March 22, 1956, Carl married Evelyn Suchowski while stationed in Germany. Following Carl’s retirement from the Army, they made their home in Ewing. After helping build the Orchard swimming pool, he began working for Asch Lumber in Orchard, and later took over management of the lumber yard and redi-mix plant in the 1980s.
After retiring again, Carl and Evelyn moved to Neligh in December 1990, where Carl worked for the city of Neligh for 18 years. Carl was a member of St. John’s Parish of rural Clearwater, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Neligh American Legion Post 172, He enjoyed watching baseball, especially the Yankees.
He is survived by three sisters: Marguerite Papstein of Norfolk, Madonna Day of Neligh and Vanita (Irvin) Kander of Stanton; along with many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Evelyn on Dec. 27, 1998; two brothers, Roger and Lawrence Ernesti; and a sister, Patricia Sanders.
