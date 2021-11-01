NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carl Darville, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Carl Darville died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at his residence.
1958-2021
Carl Joseph Darville was born April 10, 1958, to Stan and Patsy Darville in Sioux City. He attended various grade schools and graduated from Woodbury Central High School in Moville, Iowa.
Carl was employed at Guarantee Roofing and Sheet Metal of Norfolk for 40 years and was most recently the sheet metal superintendent. He loved his job, the camaraderie and took great pride in his work.
Carl had many interests throughout the years, including his Harley Davidson motorcycle, cooking, mentoring others, visiting with people and assisting in animal rescue. Another of his favorite pastimes was using his quick wit to make others laugh.
Carl married Tammy (Wynn) Haase on May 30, 1998, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. With this marriage Carl and Tammy shared seven children.
In early 1999, Carl along with his spouse founded Furbaby Rescue Midwest Inc. near their home in rural Madison County. He was working toward completing their facility at the time of his death.
Carl is survived by his spouse, Tammy; his sons, David and spouse Shawna of Monticello, Minn., Jennifer and fiancé Darin Christensen of Sioux Falls, S.D., Joseph of Tea, S.D., Garret and fiancé Claudia Juarez of Brandon, S.D., and Michael and fiancé Jenny Taylor of Rowena, S.D.; eight grandchildren; a brother, Gary Whitman of Norfolk; a brother, David of Arkansas; and sisters Babette and Donna of Arkansas.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; uncle Phil Heimbecker; and two sons, Jeremy and Bronson.
He will be incredibly missed by all who loved him.