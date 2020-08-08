Carl Callies

You have permission to edit this article.
Carl C. Callies, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother in-law and friend, entered his heavenly home on July 27, 2020, 28 days shy of his 92nd birthday. He was born in Stanton County, to William and Rosetta (Schlueter). He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. He graduated from Madison High School in 1945.

He resided his working years in Norfolk. He had a diverse employment history, working as a truck driver for Nash Finch Foods, route driver for Fairmont Dairy, construction worker, City of Norfolk, Sunset Plaza and Nucor Steel. After his retirement, he worked part time at Menards where many customers sought out “Big Carl” to help them with their projects.

Carl married Leonora (Peterson) in 1951. She died due to a car accident in 1951.

He then married Lucille (Connolly) on March 3, 1953. From this union, they had one daughter Rozanne (Terry) Phillips. Carl converted an old school bus into a camper that he and his family took on multiple camping vacations. He also enjoyed woodworking, camping, boating, gardening, making candles, converting old kerosene lamps to electric lamps, going to antique sales and flea markets.

He married Charlotte (Luebcke) Dishman on April 19, 1985. Together they traveled the country in their fifth wheel camper taking every opportunity to square dance, watch their nephews race cars and meet new friends. He loved making beautiful walking canes and sharing them with many people. They eventually fell in love with Apache Junction, Ariz., and made that their permanent home.

Carl leaves behind Charlotte, his wife of 35 years, daughters Rozanne (Terry) Phillips, Sheri Cash (Bryan Blair) and sons Robert Dishman and Jim (Lisa) Dishman. Grandchildren Tony (Jodi) Phillips, Katie (Matt) Owens, Maggie (Zack) Foulk, Robert Dishman, Ryen Dishman, RJ Dishman, Megan Dishman.

His great grandchildren include Aidan and Brogan Phillips, Alex and Nora Owens, Roxanne, Dylan, Devyn, Devin, Sunny, Riker, Axel, Jude, brother/sisters in-law Wes and Mary Lou Curtis, Jack and Jerilyn Orlowski, Gene and Ruth Hille, and many nieces and nephews that cherished Uncle Carl.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wives Leonora and Lucille, and his brother, Bill.

Per Carl’s wishes, his ashes will be spread along his favorite stretch of land between their home and Tortilla Flats, Ariz.

A memorial service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk, on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 1:30 p.m.

