EWING — Services for former State Sen. Merton L. “Cap” Dierks, 89, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery with military rites by the Ewing American Legion Sanders Post 214. The Rev. John Norman will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Ewing with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.
Merton “Cap” Dierks died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.