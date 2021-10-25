You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cap Dierks

EWING — Services for former State Sen. Merton L. “Cap” Dierks, 89, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery with military rites by the Ewing American Legion Sanders Post 214. The Rev. John Norman will officiate.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Ewing with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.

Merton “Cap” Dierks died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.

Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Clarence Krueger Sr.

Clarence Krueger Sr.

NORFOLK — Services for Clarence F.F. Krueger Sr., 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Donna Smith

Donna Smith

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donna M. Smith, 85, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Battle Creek.

Robin Munderloh

Robin Munderloh

NORFOLK — Services for Robin J. Munderloh, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

JoAnn Martin

JoAnn Martin

LINCOLN — Services for Plainview native JoAnn Martin, who served as CEO of Ameritas from 2009 to 2020, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday Oct. 28, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd., in Lincoln. Private burial will be prior to the service at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery.

Donna Smith

Donna Smith

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donna M. Smith, 85, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate.

Jerry Richling

Jerry Richling

PIERCE — Memorial service for Gerald A. “Jerry” Richling, 73, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Heidi Wallace will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto P…

Cap Dierks

Cap Dierks

EWING — Services for former State Sen. Merton L. “Cap” Dierks, 89, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery with military rites by the Ewing American Legion Sanders Post 214. The Rev. John Norman wi…

Kenneth Kardell

Kenneth Kardell

CONCORD — Services for Kenneth M. Kardell, 94, Dixon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Concord Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial with military rites will be in the Concord Cemetery.

Joann Minihan

Joann Minihan

Joann M. Minihan of Gardnerville, Nev., passed away peacefully to the Lord on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara