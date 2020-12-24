Candance Fernau

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Candance J. “Candi” Fernau, 52, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the East Woodlawn Cemetery at Johnstown.
There will be no public visitations, but the public is welcome to stop at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth to sign a register book during regular business hours. Masks and social distancing are required at the services.
She died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorials may be made to the Brown County Hospital, the Live-Love-Wag Pet Program of Ainsworth or to Ainsworth Community Schools for a nursing scholarship.