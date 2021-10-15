You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Colfax, Platte, Stanton, Cuming, Boone, Madison, Wayne
and Thurston Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Candace Olson

Candace Olson

SUTTON — Memorial services for Candace L. Olson, 52, Ong, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Federated Church in Sutton. The Revs. Mary Scott and Eric Biehl will officiate.

In honoring her wish to be cremated, there will not be a visitation.

Candace Olson died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln.

Sutton Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

 1969-2021

Candace Leigh Olson was born on Feb. 7, 1969, at Norfolk to Larry and Linda (Powell) Sparr. She received her education at Elkhorn Valley High School and Southeast Community College in Lincoln.

She married Dean Olson on Sept. 1, 1989, in Meadow Grove. She worked on the farm with Dean for 32 years, and she also worked part-time at Menards.

Candace loved to be busy and to do crafts. She loved to doodle, crochet and renovate grandpa’s house. She loved her dogs, grandson Maverick, and was very proud of her three children.

She is survived by her spouse, Dean Olson; a daughter, Sydney Olson-Griess (Gary Griess); sons Maxwell Olson (Lindsey Wisnieski) and Paxton; a grandson, Maverick Griess; her father, Larry Sparr; and numerous family members (Amanda Sparr, Jackie Taake, Stephenie McBride, Steve and Patti Sparr, Darren Sparr, Shannon Sparr).

She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Lee Sparr; and her grandparents, Evelyn Sparr; Kenneth Sparr; Robert Powell and Peggy Powell.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.

Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

