SUTTON — Memorial services for Candace L. Olson, 52, Ong, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Federated Church in Sutton. The Revs. Mary Scott and Eric Biehl will officiate.
In honoring her wish to be cremated, there will not be a visitation.
Candace Olson died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln.
Sutton Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1969-2021
Candace Leigh Olson was born on Feb. 7, 1969, at Norfolk to Larry and Linda (Powell) Sparr. She received her education at Elkhorn Valley High School and Southeast Community College in Lincoln.
She married Dean Olson on Sept. 1, 1989, in Meadow Grove. She worked on the farm with Dean for 32 years, and she also worked part-time at Menards.
Candace loved to be busy and to do crafts. She loved to doodle, crochet and renovate grandpa’s house. She loved her dogs, grandson Maverick, and was very proud of her three children.
She is survived by her spouse, Dean Olson; a daughter, Sydney Olson-Griess (Gary Griess); sons Maxwell Olson (Lindsey Wisnieski) and Paxton; a grandson, Maverick Griess; her father, Larry Sparr; and numerous family members (Amanda Sparr, Jackie Taake, Stephenie McBride, Steve and Patti Sparr, Darren Sparr, Shannon Sparr).
She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Lee Sparr; and her grandparents, Evelyn Sparr; Kenneth Sparr; Robert Powell and Peggy Powell.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
