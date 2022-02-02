PIERCE — Services for Candace E. Clausen, 15, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Norfolk.
Candace Clausen died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at her residence in Pierce as a result of a house fire.
Memorials and donations may be made to the family at the Midwest Bank or Elkhorn Valley Bank in Pierce.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. The service will be live streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page
Candace E. Clausen was born on July 31, 2006, in Norfolk to Leroy and Theresa (Ahlmann) Clausen. Candace attended grade school in Pierce Elementary School and was a sophomore at Pierce High School.
Candace was involved with FFA, marching band, pep band, one-act play and all-school play. Candace was a social bug, a very happy person, enjoyed drawing, camping, kayaking and being outdoors.
Candace was also very involved with Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk, where she was engaged with plugged-in youth group, Camp Assurance, serving at church and helping with the church daycare.
Survivors include parents, Leroy and Theresa Clausen of Pierce; sister Lillian Clausen of Pierce; her grandparents, Patricia Wagner of Belden and Charlene Clausen of Stanton; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Candace was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Kenneth Clausen and Leslie Ahlmann.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.