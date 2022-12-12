WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.
Caleb Jeppesen died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in an automobile accident near Wayne.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1984-2022
Caleb Joe Jeppesen was born May 13, 1984, in Newcastle, Wyo., to Ray and Theresa (Blesh) Jeppesen. He attended school at Norfolk Senior High.
Caleb married Deena Paulson on Dec. 19, 2015, in Bellevue. He lived in Wayne where he was a maintenance technician and owner of Jeppesen Rentals LLC.
First and foremost, Caleb was a father. He loved his children so very much. Caleb always worked extremely hard to provide for his family. Despite how hard he worked at his jobs and his business, Caleb always was willing to spend time helping his friends and family in whatever way he could and whenever they asked; he would really go above and beyond.
In his free time, Caleb loved fishing, tinkering with and riding his motorcycle, spending time at the campsite and even enjoyed the occasional ice cold Busch Light.
Caleb is survived by his spouse, Deena Jeppesen of Wayne; children Zachary Jeppesen of Vermillion, S.D., Serena Jones of Greeley, Colo., Shyann Jeppesen-Wright of Wayne, Colby Jeppesen-Sok of Wayne, Jaden Jeppesen of Papillion, Alixx Jeppesen of Wayne, Leigha Jeppesen of Wayne, Dezarae Jeppesen of Wayne, Morgan Jeppesen of Wayne and Chase Jeppesen of Wayne; father Ray (Laura) Jeppesen of Holdrege; mother Theresa (John) Reimers of Winside; brother Wayne (Christina) Jeppesen of Ceresco; sisters Jane (Kyle) Cleveland of Norfolk and Kelsie Jeppesen of Wayne; and one grandchild, Paisleigh Heard.
Caleb was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Elsie (Stevenson) Blesh; paternal grandmother, Juanita (Fenner) Jeppesen; and sister, Daena Jeppesen.
Memorials may be directed to Caleb’s family for later designation.