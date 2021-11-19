O’NEILL — Services for Caden R. Moore, 22, of O’Neill will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary. Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.
Caden Moore died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Aberdeen, S.D.
1999-2021
Caden Robert Moore was born on May 16, 1999, in Columbus to Jesse Emmett and Melissa Ann (McIntosh) Moore. The family lived outside of Monroe until deciding to move back home to be closer to family. He grew up most of his life in O’Neill with a cherished, short two-year stint in Lisbon, Iowa. He attended O’Neill Elementary where his love for wrestling began early by being part of Leprechaun Youth Sports. He then attended O’Neill Junior/Senior High School through his junior year. At that time, he was offered the opportunity to move to Beresford, S.D. and chase his dream of becoming a college athlete.
While at the LOG International Development Academy he attended Beresford High School, where he graduated in May 2018. He was offered an opportunity to attend Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D He proudly wrestled for coach Rocky Burkett and was studying special education in hopes of becoming a teacher and a coach. While attending Northern State he received many accolades, but the honor he was most proud of was being called captain.
Caden had many passions in life. He loved all things outdoors — he loved to fish and hunt with family. He always looked forward to his winter ice fishing get away with his other dads and friends. He enjoyed camping in the summers and playing yard games. You could always catch him out for a morning jog or shooting hoops with his brother. He enjoyed working outdoors at the Laursen Ranch and HerdCO.
He also had a passion for people, young and old. Whether you were 60 or 6, he would take time out of his day to sit and talk, play cards, joke, take a picture or even wrestle around with you. He knew no stranger and could strike up a conversation and make a new friend anywhere. He loved kids and kids loved him. Where there was a gathering of kids, you could always bet Caden was in the center.
But undoubtedly, he was most passionate about his family. He loved Kylee, his forever soulmate. He loved family gatherings, playing games during the holidays, sitting around the table telling stories, heckling anyone that was nearby. He enjoyed getting together for birthdays and other special events. He was always attentive to his little cousins — either wrestling with them, playing football or joking around with them. They always felt special and loved by him.
He enjoyed when friends and family came to watch him wrestle, he took pride in showing them around and entertaining them. He always took the time to thank each and every person that came out to support him. He had so many friends that were like family to him, he was blessed to be part of such a great community.
Anyone that knew Caden knew he had a heart of gold. He was always smiling, always positive, upbeat and extremely enthusiastic. He had an infectious smile and laugh, and he gave the best hugs. You couldn’t help but be happy around him. He was a jokester and always eager to make people laugh. Whether that meant riding a scooter fit for a 4-year-old down a steep hill while screaming at the top of his lungs, or making his parents believe for nine months he was a girl. He always got his laugh from his audience.
Caden was a gifted young man and had quite the impact on this world in such a short time. He loved fiercely and felt deeply. He had compassion for all, was hardworking, dedicated and driven. He always gave 100% of his effort 100% of the time, and he didn’t know the meaning of the word quit. He knew no fear and lived in faith. I challenge everyone who knew him to try and do the same. Like Caden, let’s all try and leave this world a better place.
Caden is survived by his parents, Jesse and Melissa Moore; brother Keegan Moore; grandparents Rich and Jean McIntosh, Karen Haselhorst and Mike (Cindi) Moore, all of O’Neill; aunts, uncles and families, Amanda (Mitch) Heiss, Russ (Chelsea) McIntosh and Amy Moore, all of O’Neill, Julia (John) Fulks of Norfolk, Season (Ben) Bollin and Angelea (Andrew) Bebee, all of Omaha; and significant other Kylee Van Egdom and her family of Sioux Falls, S.D.
Caden is preceded in death by an infant sister, Regan May Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Caden Moore Memorial Fund supporting LYS, LOG and NSUWC.