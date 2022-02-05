C. Robert Nelson, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Carriage Crossing in Champaign, Ill. Bob was born on Dec. 21, 1933, in Fremont, to the late C.W. Nelson and Helen (Gnuse) Nelson. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1951 and earned an associate degree at Norfolk Junior College.
Bob served in the United States Army for two years stationed in Washington, D.C., and then continued his education at Midland University in Fremont, earning a B.S. in Education. After teaching high school math in Bennington and Topeka, Kan., he moved to Urbana, Ill., to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and received his M.A. in 1967. Bob taught math and coached football, wresting, and golf at Champaign Centennial High School from 1967 until his retirement in 1992. He was the golf professional at Par Three Golf Course in Champaign from 1971-1995 where he gave golf lessons and managed the golf course. One of Bob’s greatest accomplishments was the mathematics textbook he co-authored, which is still in print and in use today at many community colleges.
Bob married Nola Dickerson on July 11, 1959. They were blessed with five children. Nola preceded him in death on Sept. 17, 1983. He married Elizabeth Peck on July 14, 1995; she preceded him in death on Jan. 5, 2008.
Bob is survived by his children: son Robert T. (Jan Thom) Nelson of Champaign, Ill.; daughter Lisa N. (Douglas) Evenson of Shawano, Wis.; son James D. (Robin) Nelson of Savoy, Ill.; son David T. Nelson of Gibson City, Ill.; and daughter, Annmarie N. (Greg) Gibson of East Peoria, Ill.; 15 grandchildren: Bob, Maya, Theresa, Noel, Bridgett, Jordan, Annabella, Rachel, Madelyn, Gage, Ryan, Grace, Evan, Colin, Hope; and 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Garry (Meledene) Nelson of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Nola; wife Betty; two brothers, Jim Nelson, and Tom Nelson.
He was a devout member at St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign, where he served in various board positions throughout his membership.
Visitation for Bob will be held at Morgan Memorial Home on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held at St. John Lutheran Church with the Rev. Caithamer officiating at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign. Burial will take place in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.
The family would like to thank Carriage Crossing of Champaign and OSF Hospice for the care and compassion given to Bob.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church.
