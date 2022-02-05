 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

C. Robert Nelson

C. Robert Nelson

C. Robert Nelson

 Courtesy

C. Robert Nelson, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Carriage Crossing in Champaign, Ill. Bob was born on Dec. 21, 1933, in Fremont, to the late C.W. Nelson and Helen (Gnuse) Nelson. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1951 and earned an associate degree at Norfolk Junior College.

Bob served in the United States Army for two years stationed in Washington, D.C., and then continued his education at Midland University in Fremont, earning a B.S. in Education. After teaching high school math in Bennington and Topeka, Kan., he moved to Urbana, Ill., to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and received his M.A. in 1967. Bob taught math and coached football, wresting, and golf at Champaign Centennial High School from 1967 until his retirement in 1992. He was the golf professional at Par Three Golf Course in Champaign from 1971-1995 where he gave golf lessons and managed the golf course. One of Bob’s greatest accomplishments was the mathematics textbook he co-authored, which is still in print and in use today at many community colleges.

Bob married Nola Dickerson on July 11, 1959. They were blessed with five children. Nola preceded him in death on Sept. 17, 1983. He married Elizabeth Peck on July 14, 1995; she preceded him in death on Jan. 5, 2008.

Bob is survived by his children: son Robert T. (Jan Thom) Nelson of Champaign, Ill.; daughter Lisa N. (Douglas) Evenson of Shawano, Wis.; son James D. (Robin) Nelson of Savoy, Ill.; son David T. Nelson of Gibson City, Ill.; and daughter, Annmarie N. (Greg) Gibson of East Peoria, Ill.; 15 grandchildren: Bob, Maya, Theresa, Noel, Bridgett, Jordan, Annabella, Rachel, Madelyn, Gage, Ryan, Grace, Evan, Colin, Hope; and 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Garry (Meledene) Nelson of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Nola; wife Betty; two brothers, Jim Nelson, and Tom Nelson.

He was a devout member at St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign, where he served in various board positions throughout his membership.

Visitation for Bob will be held at Morgan Memorial Home on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held at St. John Lutheran Church with the Rev. Caithamer officiating at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign. Burial will take place in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.

The family would like to thank Carriage Crossing of Champaign and OSF Hospice for the care and compassion given to Bob.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Robert Sherry

Robert Sherry

WAYNE — Services for Robert “Bob” Sherry, 85, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Robert Sherry died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center.

Joseph and Betty Quinn

Joseph and Betty Quinn

STANTON — Memorial services for Joseph E. and Betty A. Quinn will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Home for Funerals–Stanton is in charge…

Candace Clausen

Candace Clausen

PIERCE — Services for Candace E. Clausen, 15, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Lyle Eberhardt

Lyle Eberhardt

NORFOLK — Services for Lyle E. Eberhardt, 94, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legi…

Virginia Kinney

Virginia Kinney

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia M. Kinney, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Virginia Kinney died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Jerome Miller

Jerome Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Jerome “Jerry” Miller, 73, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jerome Miller died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Jay Alder

Jay Alder

O’NEILL — Services for Jay Alder, 63, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. Jim Loutzenhiser will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Burial will follow in the Dorsey Cemetery northeas…

Patricia Schmitz

Patricia Schmitz

LYNCH — Memorial services for Patricia “Pat” Schmitz, 68, Lynch, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Lynch Community Hall. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate.

Janice Teadtke

Janice Teadtke

NIOBRARA — Public visitation for Janice Teadtke, 83, Niobrara, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara