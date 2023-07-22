C. Elaine Hampton

NORFOLK — Services for Cecilia Elaine Hampton, 74, Plattsmouth, formerly of Norfolk and Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Elaine Hampton died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Page after a short battle with cancer.
1948-2023
Elaine was born on Dec. 19, 1948, in Louisville, Ky., the daughter of James and Mary Rose (Colvin) DiCarmine. She graduated high school and earned her bachelor’s degree in education.
She married the love of her life, Dennis Hampton, on Aug. 15, 1969, in Louisville, Ky.
One word that described Elaine was servant. She had a servant’s heart and genuinely invested in people. She cared about all of those around her, especially her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful teacher, homemaker, mentor, cheerleader and friend. She believed that God has a plan for everything, and even when we don’t understand His plans, God is still good.
Elaine is survived by her four children: Jeremy (Anita) Hampton of Page, Christy (Jess) Underwood of Oshkosh, Hannah (John) Eckerman of Plattsmouth and Joel Hampton of Pahoa, Hawaii. She also is survived by her grandchildren: Taylor (Dalson) Hitz, Morgan, Ty, and Madison Hampton, Jordon and Javis Underwood, Bailey and Evan Eckerman, and great-grandchildren: Drexyn and Hestyn Hitz. She also is survived by her three sisters: Jackie (Bill) Lawson of Texas, Anita Cozzolino of Kentucky and Cindy (David) Tribble of Kentucky and one sister-in-law, Debby (Gene) Cox of Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Rose DiCarmine; and her spouse, Dennis Hampton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Elaine Hampton Memorial Fund to be used towards children’s ministry. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.