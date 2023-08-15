BATTLE CREEK — Services for C. Dale Carter, 87, Battle Creek, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
C. Dale Carter died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at his residence in Battle Creek.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1935-2023
Dale was born on Nov. 22, 1935, in Elgin to Clarence and Edna (Dir) Carter. He attended Elgin Public Schools and graduated from Elgin High School in 1953. He later attended Wayne State college, graduating with his bachelor’s degree in education. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, receiving his master’s degree in education.
Dale married Mavis J. Mayfield on Dec. 8, 1972, at her sister’s house in Fremont. After marriage, Dale and Mavis lived in Battle Creek during their entire marriage. Dale taught school for 39 years and retired in 1993. He taught in several small towns for 13 years and then taught sixth grade at Northern Hills School in Norfolk for 26 years before retiring.
In his spare time, Dale played in several bands such as “The Flats,” “Grand Junction,” “Gloryland” and “Classic Country.” He played the steel guitar, and he loved his music.
Dale was also a Cornhusker fan, and he lead the Sunday morning worship at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk for several years. He loved to watch his grandchildren’s activities, gardening, reading and fishing.
Survivors include his spouse, Mavis Carter of Battle Creek; children Carla (John) Schaffer of Norfolk, Mike (Jennifer) Mayfield of Hadar, Tim (Chris) Carter of Norfolk, Rhonda Mayfield of Lincoln, Roxane (Marshall) McCoskey of Lincoln and Kash (Debbie) Carter of Lincoln; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Edna; brother Dean; sister Donna Troth; and great-grandson Cruz Manley.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.