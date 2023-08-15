 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

C. Dale Carter

C. Dale Carter

BATTLE CREEK — Services for C. Dale Carter, 87, Battle Creek, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

C. Dale Carter died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at his residence in Battle Creek.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1935-2023

Dale was born on Nov. 22, 1935, in Elgin to Clarence and Edna (Dir) Carter. He attended Elgin Public Schools and graduated from Elgin High School in 1953. He later attended Wayne State college, graduating with his bachelor’s degree in education. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, receiving his master’s degree in education.

Dale married Mavis J. Mayfield on Dec. 8, 1972, at her sister’s house in Fremont. After marriage, Dale and Mavis lived in Battle Creek during their entire marriage. Dale taught school for 39 years and retired in 1993. He taught in several small towns for 13 years and then taught sixth grade at Northern Hills School in Norfolk for 26 years before retiring.

In his spare time, Dale played in several bands such as “The Flats,” “Grand Junction,” “Gloryland” and “Classic Country.” He played the steel guitar, and he loved his music.

Dale was also a Cornhusker fan, and he lead the Sunday morning worship at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk for several years. He loved to watch his grandchildren’s activities, gardening, reading and fishing.

Survivors include his spouse, Mavis Carter of Battle Creek; children Carla (John) Schaffer of Norfolk, Mike (Jennifer) Mayfield of Hadar, Tim (Chris) Carter of Norfolk, Rhonda Mayfield of Lincoln, Roxane (Marshall) McCoskey of Lincoln and Kash (Debbie) Carter of Lincoln; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Edna; brother Dean; sister Donna Troth; and great-grandson Cruz Manley.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Eldon Mundorf

Eldon Mundorf

NORFOLK — Services for Eldon G. Mundorf, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.

Ann Koopman

Ann Koopman

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Ann M. Koopman, 64, of Meadow Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Visitation with family will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.

Charles Bruning

Charles Bruning

HARTINGTON — Charles J. “Chuck” Bruning, 70, Hartington, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Charleen Kube

Charleen Kube

CROFTON — Services for Charleen Kube, 89, of Crofton, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Willard Kohlhof

Willard Kohlhof

NORFOLK — Services for Willard C. Kohlhof, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Willard Kohlhof died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Donald Rohrer

Donald Rohrer

CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Rohrer, 71, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Donald Rohrer died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at his residence in rural Verdigre.

Donald O’Connell

Donald O’Connell

ATKINSON — Graveside services for Donald O’Connell, 89, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

C. Dale Carter

C. Dale Carter

BATTLE CREEK — Services for C. Dale Carter, 87, Battle Creek, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Phyllis Preusker

Phyllis Preusker

TILDEN — Services for Phyllis D. Preusker, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara