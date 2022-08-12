WINSIDE — Services for Byron L. Janke, 80, Norfolk, formerly of rural Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Winside, Lutheran High Northeast and Orphan Grain Train.
Byron Janke died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.