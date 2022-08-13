WINSIDE — Services for Byron L. Janke, 80, Norfolk, formerly of rural Carroll, will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church in Winside.
Byron Janke died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1942-2022
Byron Lee Janke was born June 2, 1942, in Norfolk to Werner and Norma (Frese) Janke. He attended School District 24 in rural Winside and graduated from Wayne High School. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business and then worked as a bank examiner for the State of Nebraska.
Byron married Patricia Maddux from Lincoln in 1965. They were married for 57 years, had four children and were blessed with nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Byron returned to the farm in 1967 and spent 54 years doing what he loved until retiring in 2021. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside, where he was a lifelong member. He loved God, his large extended family, the land and many good friends, whose friendships he cherished.
Byron had many adventures and accomplishments, but foremost in his life, was God’s protection and love for 80 years. He is now at rest in the Lord and is awaiting the resurrection of the dead.
Byron is survived by his spouse, Patricia; their children, LeAnn (Greg) Rathke of Fremont, Elizabeth (Jeff) Pasold of Norfolk, Brenda (Jay) Draheim of Omaha and Daniel (Anna) Janke of Norfolk; brother Terry (Mary) Janke of Winside; sister-in-law Mary Sherman of Lincoln; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Werner and Norma (Frese) Janke; brother-in-law Jack Maddux, aunts, uncles and cousins.