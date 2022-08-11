WAYNE — Services for Byron Janke, 80, Norfolk, formerly of rural Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Byron Janke died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
Bryce Lovett, 95, formerly of Pilger, died at his home in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Friday, July 29, 2022.
ORCHARD — Services for Betty Gunter, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday Aug. 12, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Orchard.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Marcus Hanneman, 64, Lincoln, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 405 W. Park Ave., in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
AINSWORTH — Services for Zelda M. Moore, 82, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Church of the Nazarene in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Merlin L. Frevert, 96, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted. Burial will be at a later date the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.
WAYNE — A celebration of life for Joanne K. Baier, 76, Wayne, will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Joanne’s home, 1307 Meadow Lane, in Wayne.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jon M. Potthast, 44, Norfolk, will include visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private inurnment will take place in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Kelly J. Appleby, 67, Omaha, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Calvary Cemetery.
