Byron Janke

WAYNE — Services for Byron Janke, 80, Norfolk, formerly of rural Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Byron Janke died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Bryce Lovett

Bryce Lovett, 95, formerly of Pilger, died at his home in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Betty Gunter

ORCHARD — Services for Betty Gunter, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday Aug. 12, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Orchard.

Marcus Hanneman

PLAINVIEW — Services for Marcus Hanneman, 64, Lincoln, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 405 W. Park Ave., in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Zelda Moore

AINSWORTH — Services for Zelda M. Moore, 82, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Church of the Nazarene in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Merlin Frevert

WAYNE — Services for Merlin L. Frevert, 96, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted. Burial will be at a later date the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Joanne Baier

WAYNE — A celebration of life for Joanne K. Baier, 76, Wayne, will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Joanne’s home, 1307 Meadow Lane, in Wayne.

Jon Potthast

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jon M. Potthast, 44, Norfolk, will include visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private inurnment will take place in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Kelly Appleby

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Kelly J. Appleby, 67, Omaha, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Calvary Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

