Bud Godel

ORCHARD — Private services for Bud Godel, 86, Orchard, will be Friday, Dec. 4, followed by burial at Hope-Enterprise Cemetery near Orchard.

He died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.

1934-2020

Veldon LaRoy Godel was born on Nov. 20, 1934, in O’Neill to Loyd and Alma (Springer) Godel. He graduated from O’Neill High School in 1952, where he participated in basketball and was a proud member of the high school band, playing the baritone.

On the first day of school his sophomore year, a new student named Marlene Waring caught Bud’s eye. The couple were high school sweethearts, and they married in 1955 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Venus. To this union, four daughters were born: Terri, Debra, Kelley and Marci.

The couple initially made their home in O’Neill, then moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., for a short time, where Bud was a shoe salesman. They moved to Redwood Falls, Minn., in April 1957, then moved to the home place by Orchard on Jan. 1, 1958, where he farmed and milked cows. He then opened and operated Bud’s Feed Service in 1982 until his retirement in 2002.

Bud loved to dance, listen to music, golf and spend time with his family, especially when attending his grandchildren’s athletic events. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church, the Lion’s Club, the O’Neill Jaycees and served on the Orchard School Board.

Bud is survived by his spouse of 65 years, Marlene Godel of Orchard; his four daughters, Terri (Myron) Hergert of Royal, Debra (Kevin Edwards) Heiss of Dallas, Texas, Kelley (Chuck) Price of O’Neill and Marci (Tim) Twibell of Orchard; 11 grandchildren, Toni (Chad) Harms, Jodi (Aaron) Sorensen, Molli (Dustin) Robertson, Nick (Jami) Heiss, Mason (Shannon) Heiss, Tate (Kari) Heiss, Alex (Josh) Miller, Rachel (Peter Gibson) Price, Austin (Sara) Twibell, Erin (Dustin) Chohon and Taylor (Tate) Laursen; 25 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry (Sharon) Godel of Norfolk and Gary (Kathy) Godel of Norfolk; many nieces and nephews.

Bud had a special place in his heart for several foreign exchange students from Brazil, El Salvador, Japan, Sweden, Mexico, Columbia, Germany and Ecuador which he welcomed into his family.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd and Alma Godel; two brothers, Dick Godel and Don (Phyllis) Godel; and a sister, Joan (Larry) Fernau.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

