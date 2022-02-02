RANDOLPH — Services for Buckley J. Hamilton, 57, Hartington, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Richard Bloomquist and Dwight Brummels will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Randolph Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church in Randolph and will continue on Friday an hour prior to services at the church.
Buckley Hamilton died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton due to complications of COVID-19.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.