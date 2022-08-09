Bryce Lovett, 95, formerly of Pilger, died at his home in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
O’NEILL — Services for Larry L. Pendergast, 78, Inman, are pending at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
WAYNE — Services for Cecilia G. Kramer, 73, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
ELKHORN — Services for James L. Weinberg, 78, were Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Road, in Elkhorn. Military honors were conducted by U. S. Marine Corps Honor Guard and American Legion. Burial was in Bellevue Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Jeannoutot, 90, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Donald Jeannoutot died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
WAYNE — Services for Francisco G. Morales, 75, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dean J. Lammers, 67, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
PENDER — Memorial services for Ida Pilger, 80, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in rural Pender. The Rev. Karen McNeil-Utecht will officiate. Private burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery at Winside.
PETERSBURG — Services for Donald B. Pelster, 94, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 334 of P…
