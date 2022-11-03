PILGER — Memorial services for Bryce Lovett, 95, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Pilger Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Bryce Lovett died July 29, 2022.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Ward Gregory “Greg” Felton Jr., 79, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Evangelical Free Church near Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Willowdale Cemetery near Newport.
O’NEILL — Private services for Nancy Brandt, 66, O’Neill, formerly of Sturgis, S.D., will be at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Chris Lueders, 69, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis M. Glaser, 49, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno and Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Mary E. Nichols, 76, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Private burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Mary M. “Marge” Rezac, 69, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Mary Rezac died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.
HOSKINS — James L. “Jim” Lanphear, 64, Hoskins, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence in Hoskins. No services are planned at this time.
CREIGHTON — Services for Ann Sukup, 85, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery in Creighton.
