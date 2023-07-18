NORFOLK — Visitation for Bryan K. Kleensang, 63, Clarkson, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private services and burial will occur at a later date.
Bryan Kleensang died Friday, July 14, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.
1959-2022
Bryan Keith was born Thursday, Dec. 10, 1959, in Norfolk to LeVern Henry and Patricia Ann (Parker) Kleensang. Over the years, Bryan worked at Watertown Monument, Norfolk Iron and Metal and Heritage Homes. Bryan loved to garden.
He is survived by his nephew, Josh (Parvina) Kleensang, and their children, Darius and Jasmina of Omaha; niece Angela Kleensang of Omaha; and cousins.
Bryan was preceded in death by his parents and brother Steven.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.