Bryan Kleensang

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...
WHAT...Air Quality Alert
WHERE...Eastern Nebraska
WHEN... 07/17/2023 8:00 AM until 07/18/2023 12:00 PM
POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates
AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
An alert for possible Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
air quality (Air Quality Index yellow and orange categories,
respectively) due to smoke has been issued for the following
Nebraska counties: Antelope, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Burt, Butler,
Cass, Cedar, Cherry, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge,
Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Holt, Johnson, Keya Paha, Knox,
Lancaster, Madison, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Pierce, Platte,
Richardson, Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton,
Thurston, Washington, Wayne, from July 17, 08:00 am through July
18, 12:00 am.
During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska. Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.
Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3
Air Quality alerts for smoke are issued for affected areas by the
Nebraska Department, of Health and Human Services and Department
of Environment and Energy and posted on agency webpages and social
media sites. By notifying the media and local health departments,
alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of
days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to
minimize exposure to smoke.
Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand
Island, and Scottsbluff.