PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Bryan W. Gloe, 44, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Bryan Gloe died Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Plainview.
Ashburn Funeral Home of Plainview is in charge of the arrangements.
1977-2022
Bryan William Gloe was born Oct. 26, 1977, in Osmond. He was baptized Nov. 13, 1977, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. He attended Zion Lutheran School and Plainview High School. He was confirmed at Zion Lutheran, where he remained a member.
Bryan spent time installing gas lines for several years at different locations in Nebraska and Cincinnati, Ohio. He had a gift of repairing cars and lawn mowers for family and friends.
He leaves behind his family, including a son, Austin Gloe of Ashland; parents Oran and Lois Gloe of Plainview; brothers and sisters Jim Gloe of Randolph, Emily (Ward) Wageman of Fremont, David (Michelle) Gloe of Brunswick, Janet (Russell) Borwick of Seligman, Mo.; nephews Jamal Gloe, Adonis Cuevas and Maddox Gloe; niece Rachel Wageman; and many friends and relatives.