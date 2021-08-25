PLAINVIEW — Services for Bruce Schlote, 68, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Schlote died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Lincoln.
1953-2021
Bruce Schlote was born on Feb. 17, 1953, to Herman and Gladys (Heese) Schlote in Wayne. He was baptized on March 15, 1953, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. He was confirmed on May 14, 1967, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. He lived in Laurel until 1961, when his family moved to Plainview. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1971 and began working at Kuhl Implement in Plainview.
He was married to Nancy Kumm of Osmond on Sept. 28, 1973, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The couple started farming on a farm north of Plainview shortly after they were married. They were blessed with three children: Alisa, Aaron and Kimberly.
Bruce was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview, where he was a member of the school board, an elder for many years, on the stewardship committee and was an usher. He always enjoyed being involved with the church.
Bruce loved farming and raising livestock and everything that went with it. He always said he was living the dream. He was a very patient man, especially with his children and grandchildren, with whom he loved to spend time. Bruce attended many of his grandchildren’s activities and was their biggest fan.
Bruce also loved to garden and has been known to grow a mean pumpkin. Every fall, the grandchildren come to the farm to help pick all of the pumpkins in the pumpkin patch.
Bruce also had a knack for woodworking. He has created many items for fundraisers and for his children and grandchildren that will be cherished.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Gladys Schlote; parents-in-law Norman and Helen Kumm; brother Wes Schlote; brothers-in-law Roger Buss, Mike Clausen and Alan Kumm; and sisters-in-law Deb Clausen, Carol Kumm and Paula Schlote.
He is survived by his spouse of 47 years, Nancy Schlote; his children, Don and Alisa Brunsing, Aaron and Amber Schlote and John and Kimberly Chilvers; grandchildren: Meghan, Madison and Jaxson Brunsing, Avery and Reese Schlote and Cale, Lanny and Sofie Chilvers; siblings Keith and Bonnie Schlote, Doug and Dona Thies, Dale and Tammy Schlote and Dean and Nancy Schlote; and brother-in-law Paul Kumm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Zion Lutheran Church and School or Lutheran Hour Ministries.